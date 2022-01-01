Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cobb salad in
Corpus Christi
/
Corpus Christi
/
Cobb Salad
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve cobb salad
Citrus Bistro
500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi
Avg 4.6
(100 reviews)
Cobb Salad Regular
$10.99
More about Citrus Bistro
House of Rock
511 Starr Street, Corpus Christi
No reviews yet
Cobb Salad
$12.59
Grilled chicken, bacon, roma tomatoes, avocado, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles on a bed of romaine lettuce
More about House of Rock
