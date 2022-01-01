Cookies in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve cookies
More about Stingers Coffee
Stingers Coffee
1304 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi
|Cookies n Cream Latte (Bailey's)
Its a delicious blend of White Mocha, Java Chips with a touch of mocha, Chocolate Swirls, topped off with Whipped Cream & more Java chips!
|1 Cookie
|$1.00
More about Stingers Coffee
Stingers Coffee
7042 S. Staples Street, Corpus Christi
|Cookies n Cream (Bailey's)
Its a delicious blend of White Mocha, Java Chips with a touch of mocha, Chocolate Swirls, topped off with Whipped Cream & more Java chips!
|Cookie (1)
|$1.00
More about Hester's Café
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Hester's Café
3812 S Alameda, Corpus Christi
|Mother's Day Iced Cookie Pre Order***
|$3.50
Assorted Mother's Day themed Shortbread cookie. Add your PICKUP date and time 5/7 & 5/8 during checkout.
|Iced Cookie
|$3.50
Shortbread cookies iced with unique and fun seasonal designs. These are sure to brighten your day.
|Chocolate Ginger Cookie
More about Hester's Café
Hester's Café
1714 Alameda, Corpus Christi
|Chocolate Ginger Cookie
|Mother's Day Iced Cookie Pre Order***
|$3.50
Assorted Mother's Day themed Shortbread cookie. Add your PICKUP date and time 5/7 & 5/8 during checkout.
|Iced Cookie
|$3.50
Shortbread cookies iced with unique and fun seasonal designs. These are sure to brighten your day.