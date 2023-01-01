Crispy chicken in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about EL JALISCO GRILL CC TX
EL JALISCO GRILL CC TX
1813 Ennis Joslin,Ste 113, Corpus Christi
|Crispy chicken fajita
|$3.59
More about Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi - 14241 NORTHWEST BLVD
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi - 14241 NORTHWEST BLVD
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI
|Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Our marinated chicken breast golden fried ,covered with our home made buffalo sauce and topped with crumbled blue cheese. served on a hoagie bun with pickles and french fries.
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Golden Fried chicken tenders served over fresh cut mixed greens, with tomato, cucumbers, bacon pieces, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons.