Crispy chicken in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi restaurants
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve crispy chicken

El Jalisco Grill image

 

EL JALISCO GRILL CC TX

1813 Ennis Joslin,Ste 113, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy chicken fajita$3.59
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi image

 

Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi - 14241 NORTHWEST BLVD

14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Our marinated chicken breast golden fried ,covered with our home made buffalo sauce and topped with crumbled blue cheese. served on a hoagie bun with pickles and french fries.
Crispy Chicken Salad$13.99
Golden Fried chicken tenders served over fresh cut mixed greens, with tomato, cucumbers, bacon pieces, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons.
Map

Map

