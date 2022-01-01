Croissants in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve croissants
Citrus Bistro
500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Croissants - Spinach, Mushrooms & Feta Cheese
|$5.99
A butter croissant stuffed with a delicious combination of cheesy spinach and mushrooms.
|Croissants - Strawberries Whipped Cream & Nutella
|$5.99
Fresh sliced strawberries, Nutella and whipped cream on a delicious freshly baked butter croissant.
|Croissants - Sausage, Egg & Colby Cheese w/Veggies
|$5.99
Chipotle mayo, scrambled egg, with diced sausage, saute red onion, color peppers, tomato and Colby cheese.
Add your choice of extra Cheese to your Croissant:
Colby, Provolone, Swiss or Feta