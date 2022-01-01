Croissants in Corpus Christi

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corpus Christi restaurants
Toast

Corpus Christi restaurants that serve croissants

Croissant image

 

Stingers Coffee

1304 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.7 (264 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant
More about Stingers Coffee
Item pic

 

Citrus Bistro

500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Croissants - Spinach, Mushrooms & Feta Cheese$5.99
A butter croissant stuffed with a delicious combination of cheesy spinach and mushrooms.
Croissants - Strawberries Whipped Cream & Nutella$5.99
Fresh sliced strawberries, Nutella and whipped cream on a delicious freshly baked butter croissant.
Croissants - Sausage, Egg & Colby Cheese w/Veggies$5.99
Chipotle mayo, scrambled egg, with diced sausage, saute red onion, color peppers, tomato and Colby cheese.
Add your choice of extra Cheese to your Croissant:
Colby, Provolone, Swiss or Feta
More about Citrus Bistro
Item pic

 

Stingers Coffee

7042 S. Staples Street, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.8 (168 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant
More about Stingers Coffee

