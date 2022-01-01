Curry in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve curry
More about BKK thai kitchen + Bar
BKK thai kitchen + Bar
3850 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi
|Lunch Pineapple Curry (GF) (V)
|$12.50
red curry paste, coconut milk, thai basil, pineapple, cherry tomato
|Lunch Panang Curry (GF) (V)
|$12.50
panang curry paste, coconut milk, thai basil, bamboo shoot, carrot, kaffir lime leaf, bell pepper
|Curry Salmon (GF)
|$25.00
your choice of green, yellow, panang or pineapple curry with vegetables, pan seared salmon
More about BKK thai kitchen + bar
BKK thai kitchen + bar
6702 S Staples St, Corpus Christi
|Green Curry (GF)
|$16.00
green curry paste, coconut milk, thai basil, bamboo shoot, zucchini, asian eggplan
|Yellow Curry (GF) (V)
|$16.00
yellow curry paste, coconut milk, turmeric, red potato, carrot
|Panang Curry (GF) (V)
|$16.00
panang curry paste, coconut milk, thai basil, bamboo shoot, carrot, kaffir lime leaf, bell pepper