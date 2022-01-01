Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi restaurants
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve curry

BKK thai kitchen + Bar image

 

BKK thai kitchen + Bar

3850 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lunch Pineapple Curry (GF) (V)$12.50
red curry paste, coconut milk, thai basil, pineapple, cherry tomato
Lunch Panang Curry (GF) (V)$12.50
panang curry paste, coconut milk, thai basil, bamboo shoot, carrot, kaffir lime leaf, bell pepper
Curry Salmon (GF)$25.00
your choice of green, yellow, panang or pineapple curry with vegetables, pan seared salmon
Consumer pic

 

BKK thai kitchen + bar

6702 S Staples St, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Green Curry (GF)$16.00
green curry paste, coconut milk, thai basil, bamboo shoot, zucchini, asian eggplan
Yellow Curry (GF) (V)$16.00
yellow curry paste, coconut milk, turmeric, red potato, carrot
Panang Curry (GF) (V)$16.00
panang curry paste, coconut milk, thai basil, bamboo shoot, carrot, kaffir lime leaf, bell pepper
