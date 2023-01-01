Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi restaurants
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve curry chicken

Item pic

 

The Roaming Ronin

2306 Airline Road, Corpus Christi

TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Katsu curry$15.75
Panko fried chicken breast served with golden curry, chopped carrots, potato, and gohan. Topped with pickled ginger, avocado and furikake.
Item pic

 

Sam & Louie's - Corpus Christi

4117 South Staples Street STE 290, Corpus Christi

TakeoutDelivery
Slice Chicken Curry Pizza$4.75
Creamy curry sauce with roasted chicken, red onions, mozzarella cheese and topped with fresh cilantro.
18" Chicken Curry Pizza$32.25
Creamy curry sauce with roasted chicken, red onions, mozzarella cheese and topped with fresh cilantro.
12" Chicken Curry Pizza$23.75
Creamy curry sauce with roasted chicken, red onions, mozzarella cheese and topped with fresh cilantro.
