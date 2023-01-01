Curry chicken in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve curry chicken
More about The Roaming Ronin
The Roaming Ronin
2306 Airline Road, Corpus Christi
|Chicken Katsu curry
|$15.75
Panko fried chicken breast served with golden curry, chopped carrots, potato, and gohan. Topped with pickled ginger, avocado and furikake.
More about Sam & Louie's - Corpus Christi
Sam & Louie's - Corpus Christi
4117 South Staples Street STE 290, Corpus Christi
|Slice Chicken Curry Pizza
|$4.75
Creamy curry sauce with roasted chicken, red onions, mozzarella cheese and topped with fresh cilantro.
|18" Chicken Curry Pizza
|$32.25
Creamy curry sauce with roasted chicken, red onions, mozzarella cheese and topped with fresh cilantro.
|12" Chicken Curry Pizza
|$23.75
Creamy curry sauce with roasted chicken, red onions, mozzarella cheese and topped with fresh cilantro.