Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Corpus Christi

Go
Corpus Christi restaurants
Toast

Corpus Christi restaurants that serve enchiladas

YOLA cocina mexicana image

 

YOLA cocina mexicana

3818 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Enchilada - A la Carte$6.00
Enchiladas Verdes$13.00
chicken or queso fresco, salsa verde, queso fresco, onion
Enchiladas Tex Mex$13.00
cheddar cheese, american cheese, ground beef sauce
More about YOLA cocina mexicana
Citrus Bistro image

 

Citrus Bistro

500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
4 Chicken Enchiladas (green sauce)$10.75
More about Citrus Bistro
Taqueria Jalisco image

 

Taqueria Jalisco

5358 Kostoryz Rd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.2 (545 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Blancas Plate$8.99
Three enchiladas your choice of chicken or beef topped with jalapeño cheese sauce served with rice and beans.
Classic Enchiladas Plate$7.99
Enchiladas Verdes Plate$8.99
Two chicken enchiladas covered with green tomatillo sauce served with rice, beans, & salad.
More about Taqueria Jalisco

Browse other tasty dishes in Corpus Christi

Carrot Cake

Patty Melts

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Cheeseburgers

Shrimp Salad

Salmon Rolls

Chai Tea

Salmon

Map

More near Corpus Christi to explore

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

South Padre Island

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Alamo

No reviews yet

Pharr

No reviews yet

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Harlingen

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston