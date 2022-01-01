Enchiladas in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve enchiladas
YOLA cocina mexicana
3818 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi
|Enchilada - A la Carte
|$6.00
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$13.00
chicken or queso fresco, salsa verde, queso fresco, onion
|Enchiladas Tex Mex
|$13.00
cheddar cheese, american cheese, ground beef sauce
Citrus Bistro
500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi
|4 Chicken Enchiladas (green sauce)
|$10.75
Taqueria Jalisco
5358 Kostoryz Rd, Corpus Christi
|Enchiladas Blancas Plate
|$8.99
Three enchiladas your choice of chicken or beef topped with jalapeño cheese sauce served with rice and beans.
|Classic Enchiladas Plate
|$7.99
|Enchiladas Verdes Plate
|$8.99
Two chicken enchiladas covered with green tomatillo sauce served with rice, beans, & salad.