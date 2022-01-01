Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Flan in
Corpus Christi
/
Corpus Christi
/
Flan
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve flan
YOLA cocina mexicana
3818 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi
No reviews yet
Flan
$8.00
More about YOLA cocina mexicana
Citrus Bistro
500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi
Avg 4.6
(100 reviews)
Mini Flan
$4.75
Chocolate Flan Cake
$5.99
More about Citrus Bistro
