Grilled chicken in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Blackbeards On The Beach
3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Grilled Chicken Breast Salad
|$9.99
Selected fresh greens topped with cheese, sliced avocado,
pineapple, purple onions, black olives & tomatoes topped with grilled chicken
Citrus Bistro
500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Side Of Grilled Chicken
|$4.00
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Wheat hoagie, chipotle mayo, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, roasted poblano peppers and grilled chicken thighs *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside
5802 Yorktown Blvd., Suite A101, Corpus Christi
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$13.99
Marinated chicken breast, grilled over our open flame mesquite grill and basted with our special sauce. Tender, juicy, flavorful, You’ll be lickin your chops for more!
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Executive Surf Club
306 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.29
Grilled Chicken Breast served over Romaine Lettuce w/ 3 sliced red onions, Parmesan cheese and Caesar Dressing.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.29
A 6 oz. chicken breast atop of a bed of fresh greens topped with a blend of Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese, red onions served w/ your choice of dressing
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Water Street Oyster Bar
309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi
|Grilled Chicken
|$15.00
mesquite grilled, Water Street seasonings
|Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad
|$14.00
mesquite grilled chicken, chopped romaine, homemade caesar
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill
14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$14.00
Chicken breast topped with bacon & Swiss cheese served on a grilled sourdough bun with lettuce & tomato
|Grilled Caesar with Chicken
|$15.50
Grilled or blackened chicken breast served atop lightly grilled romaine lettuce, with fresh parmesan cheese & toasted capers. Served with our house made Caesar dressing