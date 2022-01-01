Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Corpus Christi

Go
Corpus Christi restaurants
Toast

Corpus Christi restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Blackbeards On The Beach image

 

Blackbeards On The Beach

3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast Salad$9.99
Selected fresh greens topped with cheese, sliced avocado,
pineapple, purple onions, black olives & tomatoes topped with grilled chicken
More about Blackbeards On The Beach
Citrus Bistro image

 

Citrus Bistro

500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Of Grilled Chicken$4.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Wheat hoagie, chipotle mayo, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, roasted poblano peppers and grilled chicken thighs *All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup
More about Citrus Bistro
Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside

5802 Yorktown Blvd., Suite A101, Corpus Christi

Avg 3 (22 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
More about Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi image

 

Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi

14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast$13.99
Marinated chicken breast, grilled over our open flame mesquite grill and basted with our special sauce. Tender, juicy, flavorful, You’ll be lickin your chops for more!
More about Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Executive Surf Club

306 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi

Avg 4 (433 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$9.29
Grilled Chicken Breast served over Romaine Lettuce w/ 3 sliced red onions, Parmesan cheese and Caesar Dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.29
A 6 oz. chicken breast atop of a bed of fresh greens topped with a blend of Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese, red onions served w/ your choice of dressing
More about Executive Surf Club
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Water Street Oyster Bar

309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.7 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$15.00
mesquite grilled, Water Street seasonings
Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad$14.00
mesquite grilled chicken, chopped romaine, homemade caesar
More about Water Street Oyster Bar
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill image

 

Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Club$14.00
Chicken breast topped with bacon & Swiss cheese served on a grilled sourdough bun with lettuce & tomato
Grilled Caesar with Chicken$15.50
Grilled or blackened chicken breast served atop lightly grilled romaine lettuce, with fresh parmesan cheese & toasted capers. Served with our house made Caesar dressing
More about Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Googly's

6062 holly rd, Corpus

Avg 5 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
More about Googly's

Browse other tasty dishes in Corpus Christi

Greek Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Edamame

Yogurt Parfaits

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Salad

Fried Rice

Carrot Cake

Map

More near Corpus Christi to explore

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

South Padre Island

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Alamo

No reviews yet

Pharr

No reviews yet

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Harlingen

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston