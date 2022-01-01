Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Corpus Christi

Go
Corpus Christi restaurants
Toast

Corpus Christi restaurants that serve key lime pies

Blackbeards On The Beach image

 

Blackbeards On The Beach

3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$5.99
A coastal tradition – tangy & smooth in graham cracker crust, finished with whipped cream
More about Blackbeards On The Beach
Citrus Bistro image

 

Citrus Bistro

500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$5.00
More about Citrus Bistro
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi image

 

Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi

14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$7.99
More about Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Hester's Café

3812 S Alameda, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.5 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$6.50
One of a kind. Macadamia nut crust with just the right balance of sweet and tart key lime filling with fresh whip cream and lime zest.
More about Hester's Café
Water Street Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Water Street Oyster Bar

309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.7 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Slice Key Lime Pie$8.00
More about Water Street Oyster Bar
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill image

 

Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Margarita Key Lime Pie$10.50
Key lime pie infused with tequila & orange liquor on graham cracker crust
More about Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Hester's Café

1714 Alameda, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$6.50
One of a kind. Macadamia nut crust with just the right balance of sweet and tart key lime filling with fresh whip cream and lime zest.
More about Hester's Café

Browse other tasty dishes in Corpus Christi

Shrimp Basket

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Shrimp Tacos

Quesadillas

Nachos

Chai Tea

Chicken Fried Steaks

Cappuccino

Map

More near Corpus Christi to explore

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

South Padre Island

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Alamo

No reviews yet

Pharr

No reviews yet

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Harlingen

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston