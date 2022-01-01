Key lime pies in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve key lime pies
Blackbeards On The Beach
3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Key Lime Pie
|$5.99
A coastal tradition – tangy & smooth in graham cracker crust, finished with whipped cream
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.99
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Hester's Café
3812 S Alameda, Corpus Christi
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.50
One of a kind. Macadamia nut crust with just the right balance of sweet and tart key lime filling with fresh whip cream and lime zest.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Water Street Oyster Bar
309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi
|Slice Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill
14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi
|Margarita Key Lime Pie
|$10.50
Key lime pie infused with tequila & orange liquor on graham cracker crust