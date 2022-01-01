Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lobsters in
Corpus Christi
/
Corpus Christi
/
Lobsters
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve lobsters
SEAFOOD
POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE
4124 s staples st, corpus christi
Avg 4.2
(488 reviews)
Lobster Tail
$27.00
More about POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill
14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi
No reviews yet
Lobster Claws
$18.00
More about Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Corpus Christi
Shrimp Tacos
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Quesadillas
Fish Sandwiches
Caesar Salad
Tortas
Fish Tacos
Sweet Potato Fries
More near Corpus Christi to explore
Mcallen
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Weslaco
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
South Padre Island
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Edinburg
No reviews yet
Pharr
No reviews yet
Portland
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Harlingen
No reviews yet
Alamo
No reviews yet
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Mcallen
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Laredo
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Brownsville
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(323 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(830 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(125 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(186 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(103 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(257 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(296 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston