Migas in Corpus Christi

Citrus Bistro image

 

Citrus Bistro

500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Aztec Migas$8.00
Scrambled eggs mixed with fried corn tortilla strips, chorizo, green tomatoes, Feta cheese and Chipotle Aioli
More about Citrus Bistro
Taqueria Jalisco image

 

Taqueria Jalisco

5358 Kostoryz Rd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.2 (545 reviews)
Takeout
Migas & Egg$2.49
More about Taqueria Jalisco

