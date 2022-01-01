Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Migas in
Corpus Christi
/
Corpus Christi
/
Migas
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve migas
Citrus Bistro
500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi
Avg 4.6
(100 reviews)
Aztec Migas
$8.00
Scrambled eggs mixed with fried corn tortilla strips, chorizo, green tomatoes, Feta cheese and Chipotle Aioli
More about Citrus Bistro
Taqueria Jalisco
5358 Kostoryz Rd, Corpus Christi
Avg 4.2
(545 reviews)
Migas & Egg
$2.49
More about Taqueria Jalisco
