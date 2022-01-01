Pad thai in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve pad thai
BKK thai kitchen + Bar
3850 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi
|Lunch Jay Pad Thai (V)
|$12.50
rice noodle, organic tofu, bean sprout, broccoli, carrot, garlic, green onion, roasted peanuts
|Pad Thai (GF)
|$15.00
thin rice noodle, organic steamed tofu, bean sprout, green onion, roasted peanuts, egg
|Lunch Pad Thai (GF)
|$12.50
thin rice noodle, organic steamed tofu, bean sprout, green onion, roasted peanuts, egg
BKK thai kitchen + bar
6702 S Staples St, Corpus Christi
|Pad Thai (GF)
|$15.00
thin rice noodle, organic steamed tofu, bean sprout, green onion, roasted peanuts, egg
|Jay Pad Thai (V)
|$15.00
rice noodle, organic tofu, bean sprout, broccoli, carrot, garlic, green onion, roasted peanuts