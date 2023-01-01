Pancakes in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Dokyo Dauntaun - 424 N Chaparral St
Dokyo Dauntaun - 424 N Chaparral St
424 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi
|Kimchi Pancake
|$15.95
Pan-fried traditional korean pancake made with flour, kimchi, egg, scallions, and corn
|Vegetable Pancake
|$14.95
Pan-fried traditional korean pancake made with flour, potatoe, egg, zucchini, and corn
|Seafood Pancake
|$19.95
Pan-fried traditional korean pancake made with flour, shrimp, calamari, egg, crab meat, and scallions