Pasta salad in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi restaurants
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve pasta salad

Citrus Bistro image

 

CITRUS BISTRO

500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grab & Go8 oz of Pasta Salad$4.99
Side of Pasta Salad$3.99
More about CITRUS BISTRO
Banner pic

 

Surfside Sandwich Shoppe

15113 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Pasta Salad$3.50
More about Surfside Sandwich Shoppe

