Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Corpus Christi

Go
Corpus Christi restaurants
Toast

Corpus Christi restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Citrus Bistro image

 

Citrus Bistro - 500 N Shoreline Blvd

500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Jalapeno Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$9.99
On a white hoagie, mayonnaise, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, sauteed Jalepenos and bell peppers.
More about Citrus Bistro - 500 N Shoreline Blvd
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Executive Surf Club

306 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi

Avg 4 (433 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$8.49
Grilled philly meat topped w/ green bell peppers, swiss cheese and sauteed onions and mushrooms.
*Fries & drink not included
Combo Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$12.59
4oz of Grilled Philly meat topped w/ 2oz of sautéed Green Bell Pepper, 2oz of sautéed Mushrooms & 2oz of diced sautéed Yellow Onion, 2 slices of Swiss Cheese served on a Hoagie. Served w/French Fries.
More about Executive Surf Club

Browse other tasty dishes in Corpus Christi

Yogurt Parfaits

Cookies

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Fajitas

Cake

Muffins

Avocado Toast

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Corpus Christi to explore

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

South Padre Island

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Pharr

No reviews yet

Portland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Harlingen

No reviews yet

Alamo

No reviews yet

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (845 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (308 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston