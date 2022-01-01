Philly cheesesteaks in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Citrus Bistro - 500 N Shoreline Blvd
500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Spicy Jalapeno Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
|$9.99
On a white hoagie, mayonnaise, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, sauteed Jalepenos and bell peppers.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Executive Surf Club
306 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi
|Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$8.49
Grilled philly meat topped w/ green bell peppers, swiss cheese and sauteed onions and mushrooms.
*Fries & drink not included
|Combo Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$12.59
4oz of Grilled Philly meat topped w/ 2oz of sautéed Green Bell Pepper, 2oz of sautéed Mushrooms & 2oz of diced sautéed Yellow Onion, 2 slices of Swiss Cheese served on a Hoagie. Served w/French Fries.