Quesadillas in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi restaurants
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve quesadillas

YOLA cocina mexicana image

 

YOLA cocina mexicana

3818 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Quesadillas$12.00
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$18.00
chicken fajita, grilled bell pepper, grilled onion, queso asadero, american cheese 16
More about YOLA cocina mexicana
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Executive Surf Club

306 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi

Avg 4 (433 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$9.09
Flour tortilla filled w/ chicken and Pepper Jack cheese. Served w/ guacamole & pico de gallo.
Cheese Quesadilla$8.09
A grilled flour tortilla filled w/ Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese. Served w/ guacamole and pico de gallo.
Beef Quesadilla$9.49
Grilled flour tortilla filled w/ beef fajita, Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese. served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
More about Executive Surf Club
Taqueria Jalisco image

 

Taqueria Jalisco

5358 Kostoryz Rd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.2 (545 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Plate$10.99
Three quesadillas served with rice and beans.
Quesadilla$3.09
More about Taqueria Jalisco

