Quesadillas in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about YOLA cocina mexicana
YOLA cocina mexicana
3818 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi
|Cheese Quesadillas
|$12.00
|Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$18.00
chicken fajita, grilled bell pepper, grilled onion, queso asadero, american cheese 16
More about Executive Surf Club
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Executive Surf Club
306 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.09
Flour tortilla filled w/ chicken and Pepper Jack cheese. Served w/ guacamole & pico de gallo.
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.09
A grilled flour tortilla filled w/ Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese. Served w/ guacamole and pico de gallo.
|Beef Quesadilla
|$9.49
Grilled flour tortilla filled w/ beef fajita, Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese. served with guacamole and pico de gallo.