Quiche in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve quiche
Citrus Bistro
500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Florentine Quiche
|$9.00
Homemade tart consisting of pastry crust filled with savoury custard and pieces of cheese with bacon, spinach and cheese .
Includes side of green salad, or cup of soup.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Hester's Café
3812 S Alameda, Corpus Christi
|Monterrey Quiche
Canadian bacon, green chiles, Monterrrey Jack, green onions.
|Devonshire Quiche
Spinach, Swiss & ricotta cheese topped with Roma tomatoes.
Hester's Café
1714 Alameda, Corpus Christi
|Whole Quiche PREORDER****
|$28.00
Mother' Day Pre Orders can be placed now until May 4, @ 3pm for pickup on 5/7 & 5/8.
|Devonshire Quiche
Spinach, Swiss & ricotta cheese topped with Roma tomatoes.
|Monterrey Quiche
Canadian bacon, green chiles, Monterrrey Jack, green onions.