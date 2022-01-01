Quiche in Corpus Christi

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Citrus Bistro

500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Florentine Quiche$9.00
Homemade tart consisting of pastry crust filled with savoury custard and pieces of cheese with bacon, spinach and cheese .
Includes side of green salad, or cup of soup.
More about Citrus Bistro
Monterrey Quiche image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Hester's Café

3812 S Alameda, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.5 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Monterrey Quiche
Canadian bacon, green chiles, Monterrrey Jack, green onions.
Devonshire Quiche
Spinach, Swiss & ricotta cheese topped with Roma tomatoes.
More about Hester's Café
Item pic

 

Hester's Café

1714 Alameda, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Whole Quiche PREORDER****$28.00
Mother' Day Pre Orders can be placed now until May 4, @ 3pm for pickup on 5/7 & 5/8.
Devonshire Quiche
Spinach, Swiss & ricotta cheese topped with Roma tomatoes.
Monterrey Quiche
Canadian bacon, green chiles, Monterrrey Jack, green onions.
More about Hester's Café

