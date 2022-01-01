Salmon in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve salmon
More about Dokyo Dauntaun
Dokyo Dauntaun
424 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi
|Salmon (Sake) Nigiri
|$7.95
|Spicy Salmon Crunch Roll
|$14.95
Spicy salmon, cucumber, asparagus, salmon, crunch, spicy mayo, sriracha
More about Citrus Bistro
Citrus Bistro
500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Side Of Grilled Salmon
|$8.00
|Croissant with Smoked Salmon
|$7.99
Our delicious butter croissant filled with smoked salmon, cream cheese, diced tomato and red onions.
More about Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside
5802 Yorktown Blvd., Suite A101, Corpus Christi
|Seared Salmon Salad
|$15.00
|Seared Salmon Filet
|$10.00
More about Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI
|Grilled Salmon
|$19.99
More about BKK thai kitchen + Bar
BKK thai kitchen + Bar
3850 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi
|Salmon + Mango
|$13.00
Includes Base, Cucumber, Krab Stick, Avocado, Cilantro, Green Onion, Lime
|Spicy Salmon Popper
|$15.00
Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber. Topped with Eel, Eel Sauce, Baked Salmon Skin, Spicy Mayo, Togorashi
|Curry Salmon (GF)
|$25.00
your choice of green, yellow, panang or pineapple curry with vegetables, pan seared salmon
More about POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE
SEAFOOD
POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE
4124 s staples st, corpus christi
|SALMON
|$17.00
More about Water Street Oyster Bar
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Water Street Oyster Bar
309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi
|Shoyu Salmon
|$18.00
atlantic salmon, green onion, cucumber, avocado, red onion, sesame seeds, cilantro, and Danyela's signature poke sauce
|BBQ Salmon Salad
|$15.00
bourbon-bbq glaze, corn, black beans, tortilla strips
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$11.00
salmon & cucumber w/ shichimi togarashi, topped w/ spicy mayo & sriracha
More about Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill
14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi
|Scuttlebutt's Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Grilled or blackened salmon served over lettuce blend, topped with candied pecans, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, & bacon crumbles
|Grilled Salmon Plate
|$23.00
Salmon topped with herb butter & served with tropical rice & coleslaw