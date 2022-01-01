Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi restaurants
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve salmon

Consumer pic

 

Dokyo Dauntaun

424 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon (Sake) Nigiri$7.95
Spicy Salmon Crunch Roll$14.95
Spicy salmon, cucumber, asparagus, salmon, crunch, spicy mayo, sriracha
More about Dokyo Dauntaun
Item pic

 

Citrus Bistro

500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Of Grilled Salmon$8.00
Croissant with Smoked Salmon$7.99
Our delicious butter croissant filled with smoked salmon, cream cheese, diced tomato and red onions.
More about Citrus Bistro
Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside

5802 Yorktown Blvd., Suite A101, Corpus Christi

Avg 3 (22 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Seared Salmon Salad$15.00
Seared Salmon Filet$10.00
More about Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi image

 

Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi

14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$19.99
More about Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
BKK thai kitchen + Bar image

 

BKK thai kitchen + Bar

3850 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon + Mango$13.00
Includes Base, Cucumber, Krab Stick, Avocado, Cilantro, Green Onion, Lime
Spicy Salmon Popper$15.00
Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber. Topped with Eel, Eel Sauce, Baked Salmon Skin, Spicy Mayo, Togorashi
Curry Salmon (GF)$25.00
your choice of green, yellow, panang or pineapple curry with vegetables, pan seared salmon
More about BKK thai kitchen + Bar
Banner pic

SEAFOOD

POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE

4124 s staples st, corpus christi

Avg 4.2 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SALMON$17.00
More about POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Water Street Oyster Bar

309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.7 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Shoyu Salmon$18.00
atlantic salmon, green onion, cucumber, avocado, red onion, sesame seeds, cilantro, and Danyela's signature poke sauce
BBQ Salmon Salad$15.00
bourbon-bbq glaze, corn, black beans, tortilla strips
Spicy Salmon Roll$11.00
salmon & cucumber w/ shichimi togarashi, topped w/ spicy mayo & sriracha
More about Water Street Oyster Bar
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill image

 

Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scuttlebutt's Salmon Salad$18.00
Grilled or blackened salmon served over lettuce blend, topped with candied pecans, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, & bacon crumbles
Grilled Salmon Plate$23.00
Salmon topped with herb butter & served with tropical rice & coleslaw
More about Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

