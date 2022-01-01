Sashimi in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve sashimi
More about Dokyo Dauntaun
Dokyo Dauntaun
424 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi
|Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi
|$14.95
More about BKK thai kitchen + Bar
BKK thai kitchen + Bar
3850 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi
|SquareFoot Sashimi
|$15.00
2 pc Tuna, 2 pc Salmon, 2 pc Yellowtail, seared with yuzu basil, serrano, fried onion
|Sashimi Starter / Sampler
6 PCS Sashimi / 12 PCS Sashimi
More about Water Street Oyster Bar
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Water Street Oyster Bar
309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi
|Sashimi Salmon
|$10.00