Sashimi in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi restaurants
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve sashimi

Dokyo Dauntaun

424 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi$14.95
BKK thai kitchen + Bar

3850 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SquareFoot Sashimi$15.00
2 pc Tuna, 2 pc Salmon, 2 pc Yellowtail, seared with yuzu basil, serrano, fried onion
Sashimi Starter / Sampler
6 PCS Sashimi / 12 PCS Sashimi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Water Street Oyster Bar

309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.7 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Sashimi Salmon$10.00
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sashimi$6.00
2 PC
