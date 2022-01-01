Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp basket in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi restaurants
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve shrimp basket

Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille

10529 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Shrimp Basket$14.00
Hand battered shrimp, fried golden brown and served with our house made cocktail sauce
Shrimp & Fish Basket$13.00
6 fried shrimp and 1 catfish filet served up with our cocktail and tartar sauce
More about Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille
Blackbeards On The Beach

3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi

Takeout
Popcorn Shrimp Basket$9.99
Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99
6 Fried Shrimp Basket$8.99
Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99
8 Fried Shrimp Basket$10.49
Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99
More about Blackbeards On The Beach
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Shrimp Basket$18.50
1/2lb of hand-battered shrimp, fried golden brown & served with our house made cocktail sauce
More about Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

