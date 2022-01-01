Shrimp basket in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve shrimp basket
Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille
10529 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi
|Fried Shrimp Basket
|$14.00
Hand battered shrimp, fried golden brown and served with our house made cocktail sauce
|Shrimp & Fish Basket
|$13.00
6 fried shrimp and 1 catfish filet served up with our cocktail and tartar sauce
Blackbeards On The Beach
3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Popcorn Shrimp Basket
|$9.99
Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99
|6 Fried Shrimp Basket
|$8.99
Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99
|8 Fried Shrimp Basket
|$10.49
Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99