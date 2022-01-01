Shrimp salad in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Blackbeards On The Beach
3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Fried Popcorn Shrimp Salad
|$9.99
Selected fresh greens topped with cheese, sliced avocado,
pineapple, purple onions, black olives & tomatoes topped with fried popcorn shrimp
|Grilled Shrimp Salad
|$10.99
Selected fresh greens topped with cheese, sliced avocado,
pineapple, purple onions, black olives & tomatoes with grilled shrimp
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI
|Grilled Shrimp Salad
|$14.99
Jumbo Gulf shrimp grilled over our open flame mesquite wood grill, served over a mix of fresh cut greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red and green bell peppers, red onions, sliced hard boild egg and croutons.
SEAFOOD
POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE
4124 s staples st, corpus christi
|BROILED SHRIMP SALAD
|$14.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Executive Surf Club
306 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi
|Shrimp Salad
|$9.29
Salad greens topped with a blend of Monterey Jack Cheese & cheddar cheese , red onions, tomatoes & gulf fried shrimp, served w/ your choice of dressing.