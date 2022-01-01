Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi restaurants
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Blackbeards On The Beach image

 

Blackbeards On The Beach

3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Popcorn Shrimp Salad$9.99
Selected fresh greens topped with cheese, sliced avocado,
pineapple, purple onions, black olives & tomatoes topped with fried popcorn shrimp
Grilled Shrimp Salad$10.99
Selected fresh greens topped with cheese, sliced avocado,
pineapple, purple onions, black olives & tomatoes with grilled shrimp
More about Blackbeards On The Beach
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi image

 

Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi

14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Salad$14.99
Jumbo Gulf shrimp grilled over our open flame mesquite wood grill, served over a mix of fresh cut greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red and green bell peppers, red onions, sliced hard boild egg and croutons.
More about Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi
Banner pic

SEAFOOD

POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE

4124 s staples st, corpus christi

Avg 4.2 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BROILED SHRIMP SALAD$14.00
More about POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Executive Surf Club

306 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi

Avg 4 (433 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Salad$9.29
Salad greens topped with a blend of Monterey Jack Cheese & cheddar cheese , red onions, tomatoes & gulf fried shrimp, served w/ your choice of dressing.
More about Executive Surf Club
Gulf Shrimp Salad image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Water Street Oyster Bar

309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.7 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Gulf Shrimp Salad$17.00
gulf shrimp in a homemade horseradish sauce
Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad$17.00
mesquite grilled shrimp, chopped romaine, homemade caesar
More about Water Street Oyster Bar

