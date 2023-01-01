Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi restaurants
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Citrus Bistro image

 

CITRUS BISTRO

500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$14.50
More about CITRUS BISTRO
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill image

 

Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$23.00
Shrimp sautéed with tomatoes & capers in a scampi sauce served over a bed of fettuccine pasta
More about Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

