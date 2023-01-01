Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp scampi in
Corpus Christi
/
Corpus Christi
/
Shrimp Scampi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
CITRUS BISTRO
500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi
Avg 4.6
(100 reviews)
Shrimp Scampi
$14.50
More about CITRUS BISTRO
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill
14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi
No reviews yet
Shrimp Scampi
$23.00
Shrimp sautéed with tomatoes & capers in a scampi sauce served over a bed of fettuccine pasta
More about Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill
