Shrimp tacos in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi restaurants
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Blackbeards On The Beach image

 

Blackbeards On The Beach

3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos
Fried, blackened or grilled shrimp in corn-flour tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, Pico de Gallo & guacamole. Served with Charro beans.
Blackbeard's Shrimp Baja Taco$4.99
More about Blackbeards On The Beach
Citrus Bistro image

 

Citrus Bistro

500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Shrimp Tacos (2)$10.00
Blackened Shrimp Tacos (3)$15.00
3 Blackened Shrimp tacos, on corn tortilla with coleslaw, avocado, and an aioli sauce.
More about Citrus Bistro
46612eb4-681a-428b-a498-85d3121db108 image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Executive Surf Club

306 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi

Avg 4 (433 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$8.09
Hand breaded fried shrimp, avocado w/ a side of our house Ancho sauce. *Fries & drink not included
More about Executive Surf Club

