Shrimp tacos in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Blackbeards On The Beach
3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Shrimp Tacos
Fried, blackened or grilled shrimp in corn-flour tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, Pico de Gallo & guacamole. Served with Charro beans.
|Blackbeard's Shrimp Baja Taco
|$4.99
Citrus Bistro
500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos (2)
|$10.00
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos (3)
|$15.00
3 Blackened Shrimp tacos, on corn tortilla with coleslaw, avocado, and an aioli sauce.