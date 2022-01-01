Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi restaurants
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Dokyo Dauntaun

424 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, and eel sauce
Shrimp Tempura$11.95
Lightly fried and served with tempura sauce
More about Dokyo Dauntaun
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Water Street Oyster Bar

309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.7 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Tempura Shrimp Roll$8.00
pacific white shrimp, cucumber, avocado & crunchies
More about Water Street Oyster Bar
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura$11.00
Tempura fried shrimp cucumber, krab, & avocado topped with spicy mayo & unagi sauce
More about Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

