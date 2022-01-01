Shrimp tempura in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
More about Dokyo Dauntaun
Dokyo Dauntaun
424 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$12.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, and eel sauce
|Shrimp Tempura
|$11.95
Lightly fried and served with tempura sauce
More about Water Street Oyster Bar
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Water Street Oyster Bar
309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi
|Tempura Shrimp Roll
|$8.00
pacific white shrimp, cucumber, avocado & crunchies