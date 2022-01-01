Shrimp wraps in Corpus Christi
Blackbeards On The Beach
3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Popcorn Shrimp Wrap
|$9.99
Tomato-basil wrap filled with
fried popcorn shrimp, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & ranch dressing. Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Executive Surf Club
306 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi
|Shrimp Wrap
|$8.09
A flour tortilla filled w/ fried gulf shrimp, lettuce, tomato & a blend of Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, tossed in our homemade ranch dressing.
*Fries & drink not included
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Water Street Oyster Bar
309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi
|Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Shrimp
|$22.00
gulf shrimp, creamy jalapeno stuffing, hot honey drizzle w/ rice
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill
14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi
|Jalapeno Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
|$16.00
Shrimp stuffed with jalapenos, wrapped in bacon & served over our Scuttle-puppies, served with our signature sweet n spicy jalapeno jelly