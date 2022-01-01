Shrimp wraps in Corpus Christi

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blackbeards On The Beach image

 

Blackbeards On The Beach

3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popcorn Shrimp Wrap$9.99
Tomato-basil wrap filled with
fried popcorn shrimp, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & ranch dressing. Served w/choice of French fries, coleslaw or potato salad. Substitute onion rings for 3.99, baked potato for 1.99, or salad for 1.99
More about Blackbeards On The Beach
Executive Surf Club image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Executive Surf Club

306 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi

Avg 4 (433 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Wrap$8.09
A flour tortilla filled w/ fried gulf shrimp, lettuce, tomato & a blend of Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, tossed in our homemade ranch dressing.
*Fries & drink not included
More about Executive Surf Club
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Water Street Oyster Bar

309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.7 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Shrimp$22.00
gulf shrimp, creamy jalapeno stuffing, hot honey drizzle w/ rice
More about Water Street Oyster Bar
Item pic

 

Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jalapeno Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$16.00
Shrimp stuffed with jalapenos, wrapped in bacon & served over our Scuttle-puppies, served with our signature sweet n spicy jalapeno jelly
More about Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

Map

