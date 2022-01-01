Sliders in Corpus Christi

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside

5802 Yorktown Blvd., Suite A101, Corpus Christi

Avg 3 (22 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Slider (2) Meal$8.00
2 Beef Sliders, Kids Fries and Kids Drink
More about Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside
Item pic

 

House of Rock

511 Starr Street, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Sliders$10.49
Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato served on sweet hawaiian rolls & drizzled with olive oil and balsamic vinaigrette reduction
Meatball Sliders$10.49
Four of our homemade meatballs served on sweet hawaiian rolls with your choice of sauce
Pulled Pork Sliders$10.49
Pulled pork and mango habanero broccoli slaw served on sweet hawaiian rolls
More about House of Rock
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill image

 

Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burger Sliders$12.50
Our miniature handmade burgers with red onions & pickles on grilled slider buns
Chicken Sliders$12.50
3 chicken tenders hand battered & fried served with pickles on grilled slider buns with a honey mustard dipping’ sauce
More about Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

