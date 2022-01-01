Sliders in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve sliders
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside
5802 Yorktown Blvd., Suite A101, Corpus Christi
|Kids Slider (2) Meal
|$8.00
2 Beef Sliders, Kids Fries and Kids Drink
House of Rock
511 Starr Street, Corpus Christi
|Caprese Sliders
|$10.49
Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato served on sweet hawaiian rolls & drizzled with olive oil and balsamic vinaigrette reduction
|Meatball Sliders
|$10.49
Four of our homemade meatballs served on sweet hawaiian rolls with your choice of sauce
|Pulled Pork Sliders
|$10.49
Pulled pork and mango habanero broccoli slaw served on sweet hawaiian rolls
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill
14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi
|Burger Sliders
|$12.50
Our miniature handmade burgers with red onions & pickles on grilled slider buns
|Chicken Sliders
|$12.50
3 chicken tenders hand battered & fried served with pickles on grilled slider buns with a honey mustard dipping’ sauce