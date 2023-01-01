Stromboli in Corpus Christi
Sam & Louie's - Corpus Christi
4117 South Staples Street STE 290, Corpus Christi
|Individual Create Your Own Stromboli
|$14.25
Start with mozzarella and mozzarella cheese and then choose up to 4 toppings for free to personalize your stromboli
|Individual Vegan that Feels Like It's Not Stromboli
|$14.25
Our individual stromboli stuffed with vegan cheese then add beyond meat crumbles, spinach, cremini mushrooms, red onion . Served with a side of garlic olive oil for dipping and your choice of side salad.
|Individual Carnivore Stromboli
|$14.25
Our individual stromboli stuffed with mozzarella cheese then load up on flavor...beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon. Served with a side of signature pizza sauce and your choice of side salad.