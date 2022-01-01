Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Corpus Christi

Go
Corpus Christi restaurants
Toast

Corpus Christi restaurants that serve tacos

Blackbeards On The Beach image

 

Blackbeards On The Beach

3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackbeard's Baja Tacos
Fried, grilled or blackened shrimp or fish in corn-flour tortilla, topped with Baja
mix & Coco Loco sauce. Served with Charro beans.
Shrimp Tacos
Fried, blackened or grilled shrimp in corn-flour tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, Pico de Gallo & guacamole. Served with Charro beans.
Blackbeard's Shrimp Baja Taco$4.99
More about Blackbeards On The Beach
Breakfast Tacos image

 

Citrus Bistro

500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Tacos$2.00
One taco on flour tortilla.
Corn tortilla available upon request.
Fish Tacos (2)$10.00
2 Fried Seasoned Tilapia, corn tortilla, cole slaw, sliced tomato, slice avocado, and a homemade cilantro sauce.
Blackened Shrimp Tacos (2)$10.00
More about Citrus Bistro
Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside

5802 Yorktown Blvd., Suite A101, Corpus Christi

Avg 3 (22 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly Taco Special$11.00
More about Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside
BKK thai kitchen + Bar image

 

BKK thai kitchen + Bar

3850 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Khao San Street Tacos$13.00
5 corn tacos with Thai spiced Certified Angus Beef. Topped with pickled
veggies, spicy mayo and cilantro
More about BKK thai kitchen + Bar
Item pic

SEAFOOD

POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE

4124 s staples st, corpus christi

Avg 4.2 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BAJA STYLE FISH TACOS$9.00
More about POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE
46612eb4-681a-428b-a498-85d3121db108 image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Executive Surf Club

306 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi

Avg 4 (433 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$8.09
Hand breaded fried shrimp, avocado w/ a side of our house Ancho sauce. *Fries & drink not included
Fish Tacos$8.09
Hand breaded fried fish, avocado w/ a side of our house Ancho sauce. *Fries & drink not included
More about Executive Surf Club
Taqueria Jalisco image

 

Taqueria Jalisco

5358 Kostoryz Rd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.2 (545 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Tacos Beef Fajita$10.99
Mini Tacos Shredded Chicken$9.99
Mini Tacos Pastor$9.99
More about Taqueria Jalisco

Browse other tasty dishes in Corpus Christi

Fish Tacos

Grilled Shrimp Salad

Mushroom Burgers

Salmon

Gumbo

California Rolls

Seaweed Salad

Tuna Salad

Map

More near Corpus Christi to explore

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

South Padre Island

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Alamo

No reviews yet

Pharr

No reviews yet

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Harlingen

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston