Tacos in Corpus Christi

Blackbeards On The Beach
3117 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Blackbeard's Baja Tacos
Fried, grilled or blackened shrimp or fish in corn-flour tortilla, topped with Baja
mix & Coco Loco sauce. Served with Charro beans.
|Shrimp Tacos
Fried, blackened or grilled shrimp in corn-flour tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, Pico de Gallo & guacamole. Served with Charro beans.
|Blackbeard's Shrimp Baja Taco
|$4.99
Citrus Bistro
500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Breakfast Tacos
|$2.00
One taco on flour tortilla.
Corn tortilla available upon request.
|Fish Tacos (2)
|$10.00
2 Fried Seasoned Tilapia, corn tortilla, cole slaw, sliced tomato, slice avocado, and a homemade cilantro sauce.
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos (2)
|$10.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Bluffalo Wings Co. - Southside
5802 Yorktown Blvd., Suite A101, Corpus Christi
|Pork Belly Taco Special
|$11.00
BKK thai kitchen + Bar
3850 South Alameda Street, Corpus Christi
|Khao San Street Tacos
|$13.00
5 corn tacos with Thai spiced Certified Angus Beef. Topped with pickled
veggies, spicy mayo and cilantro
SEAFOOD
POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE
4124 s staples st, corpus christi
|BAJA STYLE FISH TACOS
|$9.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Executive Surf Club
306 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi
|Shrimp Tacos
|$8.09
Hand breaded fried shrimp, avocado w/ a side of our house Ancho sauce. *Fries & drink not included
|Fish Tacos
|$8.09
Hand breaded fried fish, avocado w/ a side of our house Ancho sauce. *Fries & drink not included