Tarts in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi restaurants
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve tarts

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Hester's Café

3812 S Alameda, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.5 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lemon Tart$5.50
Crip tart shell filled with our lemon cream topped garnished with whip cream and blueberries.
Fruit Tart$6.00
Crisp tart shell filled with our creamy vanilla cream topped with fresh berries.
Hester's Café

1714 Alameda, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fruit Tart Large 9" PRE ORDER***$32.00
9" Family size tart filled with crème and topped with fresh fruit. Add your PICKUP date and time 5/7 & 5/8 during checkout.
Lemon Tart$5.50
Crip tart shell filled with our lemon cream topped garnished with whip cream and blueberries.
Fruit Tart$6.00
Crisp tart shell filled with our creamy vanilla cream topped with fresh berries.
