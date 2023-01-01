Texas burgers in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve texas burgers
More about Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi - 14241 NORTHWEST BLVD
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood: Corpus Christi - 14241 NORTHWEST BLVD
14241 NORTHWEST BLVD, CORPUS CHRISTI
|Texas BBQ Burger
|$13.99
A 1/2 LB. grilled Fresh Black Angus beef pattie served with cheddar cheese, bacon, our famous onion rings and topped off with our home made BBQ sauce. comes with pickles and french fries.
|Texas A-1 Burger
|$12.99
A 1/2 LB. Grilled Fresh Black Angus Beef Pattie, Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and french fries.