Tuna rolls in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi restaurants
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Dokyo Dauntaun

424 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.95
More about Dokyo Dauntaun
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Water Street Oyster Bar

309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.7 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
waterstreet spicy tuna mix & cucumber w/ spicy mayo
Texas Tuna Roll$11.00
avocado, cucumber, yellow bell pepper & jalapeno, topped w/ spicy tuna mix, spicy mayo
Black Tuna Roll$15.00
blackened tuna, yellow bell pepper. avocado, cucumber poblano cream sauce and pico de gallo
More about Water Street Oyster Bar

