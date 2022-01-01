Tuna rolls in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve tuna rolls
More about Water Street Oyster Bar
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Water Street Oyster Bar
309 North Water Street, Suite A, Corpus Christi
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$9.00
waterstreet spicy tuna mix & cucumber w/ spicy mayo
|Texas Tuna Roll
|$11.00
avocado, cucumber, yellow bell pepper & jalapeno, topped w/ spicy tuna mix, spicy mayo
|Black Tuna Roll
|$15.00
blackened tuna, yellow bell pepper. avocado, cucumber poblano cream sauce and pico de gallo