Tuna salad in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi restaurants
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve tuna salad

Citrus Bistro image

 

Citrus Bistro

500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich$7.75
House recipe made from scratch on butter croissant
*All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup
Tuna Salad$8.99
House recipe made from scratch and served on a freshly baked butter croissant.
*All sandwiches are served with your choice of green salad, potato salad, or cup of soup
Scoop of Tuna Salad$4.25
More about Citrus Bistro
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill image

 

Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

14254 South Padre Island Drive, Ste 311, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Ahi Tuna Salad$18.00
Sashimi grade Ahi tuna blackened & seared rare, served over lettuce blend, topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, & red onions
More about Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill

