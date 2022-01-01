Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi restaurants
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

 

Citrus Bistro

500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Waffles
Homemade waffle with lighter batter, served with butter, maple syrup, whip cream and a choice of strawberries, bananas
More about Citrus Bistro
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Hester's Café

3812 S Alameda, Corpus Christi

Avg 4.5 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Waffle Plain Jane$8.29
Hester's take on the classic Belgium waffle!
Waffle Texas Pecan$9.79
Hester's take on the classic Belgium waffle!
With our house made sweet pecans baked inside.
Waffle Blueberry$9.79
Hester's take on the classic Belgium waffle!
With fresh blueberries baked inside.
More about Hester's Café
Item pic

 

Hester's Café

1714 Alameda, Corpus Christi

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Waffle Texas Pecan$9.79
Hester's take on the classic Belgium waffle!
With our house made sweet pecans baked inside.
Waffle Chocolate Chip$9.79
Hester's take on the classic Belgium waffle!
With chocolate chips baked inside.
Waffle Plain Jane$8.29
Hester's take on the classic Belgium waffle!
More about Hester's Café

