Waffles in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi restaurants that serve waffles
Citrus Bistro
500 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi
|Waffles
Homemade waffle with lighter batter, served with butter, maple syrup, whip cream and a choice of strawberries, bananas
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Hester's Café
3812 S Alameda, Corpus Christi
|Waffle Plain Jane
|$8.29
Hester's take on the classic Belgium waffle!
|Waffle Texas Pecan
|$9.79
Hester's take on the classic Belgium waffle!
With our house made sweet pecans baked inside.
|Waffle Blueberry
|$9.79
Hester's take on the classic Belgium waffle!
With fresh blueberries baked inside.
Hester's Café
1714 Alameda, Corpus Christi
|Waffle Texas Pecan
|$9.79
Hester's take on the classic Belgium waffle!
With our house made sweet pecans baked inside.
|Waffle Chocolate Chip
|$9.79
Hester's take on the classic Belgium waffle!
With chocolate chips baked inside.
|Waffle Plain Jane
|$8.29
Hester's take on the classic Belgium waffle!