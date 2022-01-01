Go
Corral City Market

Fresh handmade burgers and fresh cut fries - plus hot delicious BBQ and Chicken favorites!

1217 Farm to Market Road 407

Popular Items

Double Burger (1/2 lb) Combo$11.99
Corral City Special, hand pressed and Corral City seasoned burger on fresh buttered and toasted bun.
1/4lb Cheeseburger Combo$9.99
Corral City Special, hand pressed and Corral City seasoned burger on fresh buttered and toasted bun with American Cheese
Beef & Bean Burrito$1.99
Shredded beef burrito with beans on a grilled tortilla wrap
Breakfast Burrito$4.49
Your favorite breakfast meat, egg and cheese wrapped in a warm tortilla
BLT$5.49
Classic Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato sandwich on a toast (white/wheat/Texas Toast)
Breakfast Taco$1.79
Your favorite breakfast meat, egg and cheese in a warm tortilla
Double Cheeseburger (1/2 lb) Combo$12.99
Corral City Special, hand pressed and Corral City seasoned burger on fresh buttered and toasted bun with American Cheese
Hash Browns
Golden & Crispy hashbrown
Location

Argyle TX

Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
