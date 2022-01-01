Go
Correa's Chinese Restaraunt

Authentic Chinese Cuisine, In a comfy family owned business.

221 W 4th Street



Popular Items

SESAME SAUCE CHICKEN$12.50
STIR FRIED IN CORREA'S SESAME SAUCE AND STEAM BROCCOLI. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF JASMINE OR (ADD FRIED RICE $3.00)
CHICKEN LO MEIN$12.75
FRESH ROUND LO MEIN STIR FRIED WITH SNOW PEA, NAPA CABAGE,CARROT,CELERY, GREEN ONION,BEAN SPROUT AND SHIITAKE, STRAW MUSHROOM AND YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT, TOFU OR VEGGIE STYLE WITH A CORREA'S CHINESE SAUCE
CHICKEN FRIED RICE$12.25
STIR FRIED W/ EGG, YELLOW ONION, PEA AND CARROTS
GENERAL TSO CHICKEN$13.50
SPICY AND SWEET AND SOUR SAUCE WITH GREEN ONIONS,CHILIES STIR FRIED IN CORREA'S SERVED WITH SIDE OF JASMINE OR (ADD FRIED RICE $3.00)
FrIed DUMPLINGS$6.75
FRIED - (6) pork
SEA FOOD PUFFS$6.75
(6)- CRAB, CREAM CHEESE, YELLOW AND GREEN ONION, WONTON SKIN, SIDE OF FRUIT SAUCE
SIDE OF FRIED RICE$3.00
COMBINATION FRIED RICE$15.50
SHRIMP, CHICKEN, BEEF STIR FRIED W/ EGG, YELLOW ONION, PEA AND CARROTS
Veggie EGG ROLLS$2.25
Limit is 10
EGG ROLLS$2.25
PORK EGG ROLLS - (1) CRISPY WONTON SKINS, SIDE OF HOUSE SAUCE
limit is 10
Location

221 W 4th Street

Taylor TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
