Corridor Brewery & Provisions

Pizza, Sandwiches, and Hazy IPAs.

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3446 N Southport Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (2259 reviews)

Popular Items

Patty Melt$15.00
Single Steak Patty, Provolone, Cheddar, Thousand Island Dressing, Caramelized Onions, Rye Bread, Served with Fries
Roasted Turkey$15.50
Slagel Farms Turkey, Honey Mustard Glaze, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado Lemon Mayo, Sourdough. Served with Kettle Chips.
Black Bean Burger$14.50
Our Homemade Veggie Burger made with Black Beans, Onions, and Red and Green Peppers. Topped with Pickled Onion, Arugula, Cheddar, and Sriracha Aioli, Served with Fries
Chopped$15.00
Mixed lettuces, chicken, smoked pepper bacon, tomato, green peas, croutons, shaved parmesan, and green goddess dressing.
Margherita$16.00
12". House made mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce, and parmesan. Daily house made dough with turkey red flour from The Mill at Janie's Farm, Ashkum, IL.
Pepperoni$17.00
12". House made mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce, parmesan, and oregano. Daily house made dough with turkey red flour from The Mill at Janie's Farm, Ashkum, IL.
Fries$6.00
Mustard herb mayo.
Burger$16.50
Double Steak Patty, Herb Mustard Mayo, Cheddar, Detroit Pickles, and Sesame Bun, Served with Fries
Cauliflower & Curds$14.00
Buffalo fried cauliflower, cheese curds, and blue cheese dressing.
Everyday I'm Brusslin'$17.00
12". Pickled red onion, bacon, lemon, parsley, and balsamic vinegar. Daily house made dough with turkey red flour from The Mill at Janie's Farm, Ashkum, IL.
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3446 N Southport Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

