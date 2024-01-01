Corry restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Must-try Corry restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Baristas Roast

506 E Columbus Avenue, Corry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$4.50
Fully customizable breakfast sandwich:
1. Choose bread
2. Choose meat
3. Choose cheese
4. Choose egg
Pretzel MELT$4.50
A soft pretzel roll loaded up with your choice of meat and cheese, cooked until hot and melty, and then topped with your choice of lettuce, red onion, tomato and dressing.
Optional: Add a bag of chips, dill pickle and medium fountain drink to make it a meal.
Chicken Salad CROISSANT$5.00
A large, flakey croissant is stuffed full of house-made chicken salad. Our recipe always includes red grapes, dried cranberries, and candied pecans. Red onion is optional (but highly recommended for flavor).
More about Baristas Roast
Consumer pic

 

VFW POST 264

1151 Mead Ave, Corry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHICKEN TENDERS (2)$4.50
SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE
More about VFW POST 264
Restaurant banner

 

Tamarack Tavern - 136 North Center Street

136 North Center Street, Corry

No reviews yet
More about Tamarack Tavern - 136 North Center Street
