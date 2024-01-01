Corry restaurants you'll love
Must-try Corry restaurants
More about Baristas Roast
Baristas Roast
506 E Columbus Avenue, Corry
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.50
Fully customizable breakfast sandwich:
1. Choose bread
2. Choose meat
3. Choose cheese
4. Choose egg
|Pretzel MELT
|$4.50
A soft pretzel roll loaded up with your choice of meat and cheese, cooked until hot and melty, and then topped with your choice of lettuce, red onion, tomato and dressing.
Optional: Add a bag of chips, dill pickle and medium fountain drink to make it a meal.
|Chicken Salad CROISSANT
|$5.00
A large, flakey croissant is stuffed full of house-made chicken salad. Our recipe always includes red grapes, dried cranberries, and candied pecans. Red onion is optional (but highly recommended for flavor).
More about VFW POST 264
VFW POST 264
1151 Mead Ave, Corry
|Popular items
|CHICKEN TENDERS (2)
|$4.50
SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE
More about Tamarack Tavern - 136 North Center Street
Tamarack Tavern - 136 North Center Street
136 North Center Street, Corry