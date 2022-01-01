Go
Cortadito Coffee House

An innovative concept that transform
the traditional coffee window
into a familiar café & broaden the market for Cuban Coffee

1656 Meridian Ave

Popular Items

Tranquilo Y Tropical Smoothie
Papaya, mango, pineapple, banana & coconut milk
Cuban Toast$2.00
Cuban bread toasted with butter
Cheese Tequenos$2.75
American Coffee
Tres Leches Latte
Choice of Hot, Cold, Frozen
Ham Croquette$2.25
Traditional Cuban Bowl$11.95
White rice, black beans, yuca, sweet plantains, roasted pork, mojo vinaigrette
Croissant & Eggs$4.50
A buttery croissant with 2 scrambled eggs.
Chicken Croquette$2.25
Cafe con Leche
Location

1656 Meridian Ave

Miami Beach FL

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
