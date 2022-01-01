Cortland Indiana Diner
Country Diner with an open kitchen serving good home-cooking and fresh baked pies, cakes, cookies, and breads!
6528 N County Rd 400 E
Location
Seymour IN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
