Cortland seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Cortland restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Cortland

Doug's Fish Fry - Cortland Restaurant image

 

Doug's Fish Fry - Cortland Restaurant

3638 NYS Route 281, Cortland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hofmann's Frank\\snappy$2.99
Chargrilled Hot Dog on a bun
Shrimp Portion$12.29
Just the Fried Shrimp
Fresh Cut Fries$3.31
Just a portion of fresh cut fries
More about Doug's Fish Fry - Cortland Restaurant
Doug's Fish Fry - Food Trailer 1 image

 

Doug's Fish Fry - Food Trailer 1

3638 NYS Route 281, Cortland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coleslaw$2.77
More about Doug's Fish Fry - Food Trailer 1
Doug's Fish Fry - Food Trailer 2 image

 

Doug's Fish Fry - Food Trailer 2

3638 State Route 281, Cortland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Doug's Fish Fry - Food Trailer 2

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cortland

Coleslaw

Map

More near Cortland to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Owego

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Endicott

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston