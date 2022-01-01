Coleslaw in
Cortland
/
Cortland
/
Coleslaw
Cortland restaurants that serve coleslaw
Doug's Fish Fry - Cortland Restaurant
3638 NYS Route 281, Cortland
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$2.77
Homemade Coleslaw
More about Doug's Fish Fry - Cortland Restaurant
Doug's Fish Fry - Food Trailer 1
3638 NYS Route 281, Cortland
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$2.77
More about Doug's Fish Fry - Food Trailer 1
More near Cortland to explore
Syracuse
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Binghamton
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Skaneateles
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Owego
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Endicott
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Elmira
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Syracuse
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Binghamton
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Elmira
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(484 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(821 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(196 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(419 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston