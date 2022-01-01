Coleslaw in Cortland

Go
Cortland restaurants
Toast

Cortland restaurants that serve coleslaw

Coleslaw image

 

Doug's Fish Fry - Cortland Restaurant

3638 NYS Route 281, Cortland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw$2.77
Homemade Coleslaw
More about Doug's Fish Fry - Cortland Restaurant
Doug's Fish Fry - Food Trailer 1 image

 

Doug's Fish Fry - Food Trailer 1

3638 NYS Route 281, Cortland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw$2.77
More about Doug's Fish Fry - Food Trailer 1
Map

More near Cortland to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Owego

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Endicott

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston