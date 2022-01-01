Go
Cortona's Italian Cuisine & Wine Bar

Authentic Italian food! Carry out available

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

209 S Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)

Popular Items

Caprese Special$11.00
Cannoli cake$8.00
Tiramisu$9.00
Margherita$15.00
Simone & Beth$22.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Formal
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

209 S Main St

Fortville IN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
