Corvallis bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Corvallis restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Corvallis

Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery image

 

Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery

300 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Block 15 IPA Can$3.25
IPA // 16oz Can
A modern NW-style IPA with notes of pine, citrus, dank herbs, and fruit. Progressive hopping techniques extract that classic Northwest character while treating your palate to a balanced bitterness and clean finish. // 6.5% ABV
Sticky Hands Can$3.50
Hop Experience Ale // 16oz Can
An imperial IPA featuring citrus, tropical fruit, resinous, and herbal hop notes. // 8.1% ABV
Tuscan Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Tender chicken breast, hazelnut-basil pesto, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, balsamic pickled onion and mayo. Served on house-baked ciabatta.
More about Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery
Tacovore image

TACOS

Tacovore

2503 NW Kings Blvd, Corvallis

Avg 4.2 (484 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CARNITAS$4.75
smoked crispy pork, orange, serrano chiles, jicama, cilantro, onions, crema
SMOKED TOFU (Contains Peanuts)$4.50
Smoked tofu, peanut-chipotle sauce, cabbage slaw, pickled veggies, roasted peanuts
ASADA$5.00
Smoked Oregon grass-fed steak, cilantro, onion, arbol chile oil, guacamole
More about Tacovore
Restaurant banner

 

Beerhaus Taphouse

115 NW Jackson, Corvallis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cashews$2.95
More about Beerhaus Taphouse

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Corvallis

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

Map

More near Corvallis to explore

Eugene

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lincoln City

No reviews yet

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston