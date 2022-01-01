Corvallis bars & lounges you'll love
Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery
300 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis
|Popular items
|Block 15 IPA Can
|$3.25
IPA // 16oz Can
A modern NW-style IPA with notes of pine, citrus, dank herbs, and fruit. Progressive hopping techniques extract that classic Northwest character while treating your palate to a balanced bitterness and clean finish. // 6.5% ABV
|Sticky Hands Can
|$3.50
Hop Experience Ale // 16oz Can
An imperial IPA featuring citrus, tropical fruit, resinous, and herbal hop notes. // 8.1% ABV
|Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Tender chicken breast, hazelnut-basil pesto, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, balsamic pickled onion and mayo. Served on house-baked ciabatta.
TACOS
Tacovore
2503 NW Kings Blvd, Corvallis
|Popular items
|CARNITAS
|$4.75
smoked crispy pork, orange, serrano chiles, jicama, cilantro, onions, crema
|SMOKED TOFU (Contains Peanuts)
|$4.50
Smoked tofu, peanut-chipotle sauce, cabbage slaw, pickled veggies, roasted peanuts
|ASADA
|$5.00
Smoked Oregon grass-fed steak, cilantro, onion, arbol chile oil, guacamole