Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Corvallis

Go
Corvallis restaurants
Toast

Corvallis restaurants that serve burritos

Miguel's Mexican Cuisine image

FAJITAS • BURRITOS • ENCHILADAS

Miguel's Mexican Cuisine

520 SW 4th Street Corvallis OR, Corvallis

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetarian Burrito$11.50
Stir fried Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, and beans in a soft flour tortilla. Topped with cheese, guacamole, sour cream, onions, and tomatoes.
Burrito$9.50
Chicken or beef, served with rice and beans.
White Burrito$15.50
A soft flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, sliced chicken breast, steak, or shrimp, green onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, topped with a creamy sauce. Garnish with onions, tomatoes, and an avocado.
More about Miguel's Mexican Cuisine
The Peacock Bar & Grill image

 

The Peacock Bar & Grill

125 SW 2ND ST, Corvallis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, home fries, cheddar cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage or ham wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with sour cream and salsa
More about The Peacock Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Corvallis

Nachos

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Italian Subs

Pork Chops

Cookies

Cake

Tostadas

Chopped Salad

Map

More near Corvallis to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Lincoln City

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (933 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (154 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston