Burritos in Corvallis

FAJITAS • BURRITOS • ENCHILADAS
Miguel's Mexican Cuisine
520 SW 4th Street Corvallis OR, Corvallis
|Vegetarian Burrito
|$11.50
Stir fried Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, and beans in a soft flour tortilla. Topped with cheese, guacamole, sour cream, onions, and tomatoes.
|Burrito
|$9.50
Chicken or beef, served with rice and beans.
|White Burrito
|$15.50
A soft flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, sliced chicken breast, steak, or shrimp, green onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, topped with a creamy sauce. Garnish with onions, tomatoes, and an avocado.