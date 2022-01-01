Caesar salad in Corvallis
Corvallis restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery
Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery
300 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Romaine, caesar dressing, cracked pepper croutons, and shaved parmesan cheese.
More about Block 15 Tap Room
Block 15 Tap Room
3415 SW Deschutes St, Corvallis
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Romaine, caesar dressing, cracked pepper croutons, and shaved parmesan cheese.
More about Bo & Vine Corvallis
Bo & Vine Corvallis
110 NW 3rd St, Corvallis
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
spring mix, fresh parmesan, seasoned croutons, housemade caesar dressing
More about The Peacock Bar & Grill
The Peacock Bar & Grill
125 SW 2ND ST, Corvallis
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.50
Chargrilled chicken breast atop our Caesar Salad
More about Sky High Brewing
Sky High Brewing
160 Northwest Jackson Avenue, Corvallis
|Small Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Chopped heart of romaine with shaved parmesan, house croutons, and a lemon wedge
|Large Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Chopped heart of romaine with shaved parmesan, house croutons, and a lemon wedge
|Surf & Turf Caesar Salad
|$16.00
Gulf Coast citrus herb shrimp, thick cut pepper bacon, guac,
chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, house croutons