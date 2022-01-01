Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Corvallis

Corvallis restaurants
Corvallis restaurants that serve caesar salad

Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery image

 

Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery

300 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine, caesar dressing, cracked pepper croutons, and shaved parmesan cheese.
More about Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery
Block 15 Tap Room image

 

Block 15 Tap Room

3415 SW Deschutes St, Corvallis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Classic Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine, caesar dressing, cracked pepper croutons, and shaved parmesan cheese.
More about Block 15 Tap Room
Item pic

 

Bo & Vine Corvallis

110 NW 3rd St, Corvallis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$9.00
spring mix, fresh parmesan, seasoned croutons, housemade caesar dressing
More about Bo & Vine Corvallis
The Peacock Bar & Grill image

 

The Peacock Bar & Grill

125 SW 2ND ST, Corvallis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$13.50
Chargrilled chicken breast atop our Caesar Salad
More about The Peacock Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Sky High Brewing

160 Northwest Jackson Avenue, Corvallis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Small Caesar Salad$6.00
Chopped heart of romaine with shaved parmesan, house croutons, and a lemon wedge
Large Caesar Salad$10.00
Chopped heart of romaine with shaved parmesan, house croutons, and a lemon wedge
Surf & Turf Caesar Salad$16.00
Gulf Coast citrus herb shrimp, thick cut pepper bacon, guac,
chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, house croutons
More about Sky High Brewing

