Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Corvallis

Go
Corvallis restaurants
Toast

Corvallis restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Peacock Bar & Grill image

 

The Peacock Bar & Grill

125 SW 2ND ST, Corvallis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$13.50
Chargrilled chicken breast atop our Caesar Salad
More about The Peacock Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Sky High Brewing

160 Northwest Jackson Avenue, Corvallis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SW Chipotle Chicken Chopped Salad$15.00
Roasted chipotle ranchero chicken, house guacamole, black
beans, sweet corn, house pico, served over chopped romaine. Topped with fried tortilla strips and cotija cheese with our creamy vinaigrette on the side.
More about Sky High Brewing

Browse other tasty dishes in Corvallis

Clams

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Cookies

Chips And Salsa

Sliders

Chopped Salad

Fish Tacos

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Corvallis to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Lincoln City

No reviews yet

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston