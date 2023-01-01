Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Corvallis

Corvallis restaurants
Corvallis restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery image

 

Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery - Downtown

300 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Chipotle Pasta$17.99
More about Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery - Downtown
Item pic

 

Sky High Brewing

160 Northwest Jackson Avenue, Corvallis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SW Chipotle Chicken Chopped Salad$15.95
Roasted chipotle ranchero chicken, house guacamole, black beans, sweet corn, house pico, served over chopped romaine with creamy vinaigrette, fried tortilla strips and cotija cheese
More about Sky High Brewing

