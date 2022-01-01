Chopped salad in Corvallis
Corvallis restaurants that serve chopped salad
Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery
300 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis
|Sesame Ginger Chopped Salad
|$15.49
A blend of crisp romaine and local napa cabbage tossed in sesame ginger vinaigrette and topped with our quick pickled carrots, sliced radishes, grape tomatoes, sesame seeds, wonton strips and fresh cilantro. Served with your choice of house-smoked chopped pork or tempeh, tossed in Korean BBQ sauce.
Block 15 Tap Room
3415 SW Deschutes St, Corvallis
|Sesame Ginger Chopped Salad
|$15.49
A blend of crisp romaine and local napa cabbage tossed in sesame ginger vinaigrette and topped with our quick pickled carrots, sliced radishes, grape tomatoes, sesame seeds, wonton strips and fresh cilantro. Served with your choice of house-smoked chopped pork or tempeh, tossed in Korean BBQ sauce.
Sky High Brewing
160 Northwest Jackson Avenue, Corvallis
|SW Chipotle Chicken Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Roasted chipotle ranchero chicken, house guacamole, black
beans, sweet corn, house pico, served over chopped romaine. Topped with fried tortilla strips and cotija cheese with our creamy vinaigrette on the side.