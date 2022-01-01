Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Corvallis

Corvallis restaurants
Toast

Corvallis restaurants that serve chopped salad

Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery image

 

Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery

300 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sesame Ginger Chopped Salad$15.49
A blend of crisp romaine and local napa cabbage tossed in sesame ginger vinaigrette and topped with our quick pickled carrots, sliced radishes, grape tomatoes, sesame seeds, wonton strips and fresh cilantro. Served with your choice of house-smoked chopped pork or tempeh, tossed in Korean BBQ sauce.
More about Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery
Block 15 Tap Room image

 

Block 15 Tap Room

3415 SW Deschutes St, Corvallis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sesame Ginger Chopped Salad$15.49
A blend of crisp romaine and local napa cabbage tossed in sesame ginger vinaigrette and topped with our quick pickled carrots, sliced radishes, grape tomatoes, sesame seeds, wonton strips and fresh cilantro. Served with your choice of house-smoked chopped pork or tempeh, tossed in Korean BBQ sauce.
More about Block 15 Tap Room
Item pic

 

Sky High Brewing

160 Northwest Jackson Avenue, Corvallis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SW Chipotle Chicken Chopped Salad$15.00
Roasted chipotle ranchero chicken, house guacamole, black
beans, sweet corn, house pico, served over chopped romaine. Topped with fried tortilla strips and cotija cheese with our creamy vinaigrette on the side.
More about Sky High Brewing

