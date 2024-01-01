Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Corvallis

Corvallis restaurants
Toast

Corvallis restaurants that serve crispy chicken

The Peacock Bar & Grill image

 

The Peacock Bar & Grill

125 SW 2ND ST, Corvallis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Salad$14.00
More about The Peacock Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Sky High Brewing

160 Northwest Jackson Avenue, Corvallis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Tenders$13.50
4 deep fried chicken tenders with side
More about Sky High Brewing

